All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 412 N. 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
412 N. 32nd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

412 N. 32nd Street

412 North 32nd Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Powelton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

412 North 32nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Powelton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 412 N. 32nd Street · Avail. Sep 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
412 N. 32nd Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful home available at 412 N. 32nd St! - Modern and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located close to Drexel University! This house has central a/c, a back yard and access to a basement with laundry. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a microwave, dishwasher and island for extra counter space. Available 9/1.

*No undergraduate students will be accepted*

Cats allowed with pet security deposit.
Tenant responsible for all utilities - gas, electric, and water

To find out more information, please contact New Age Realty at (215) 387-1002, and check out our website www.newagerealtygroup.com for other listings!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2178783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 N. 32nd Street have any available units?
412 N. 32nd Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 N. 32nd Street have?
Some of 412 N. 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 N. 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 N. 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N. 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 N. 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 412 N. 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 412 N. 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 412 N. 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 N. 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N. 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 412 N. 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 N. 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 412 N. 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N. 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 N. 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 412 N. 32nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
The Westbury
271 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity