Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
407 S 23RD STREET
Last updated May 9 2020 at 4:55 PM

407 S 23RD STREET

407 South 23rd Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Fitler Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully Furnished Fitler Square Townhome. Available 8/28/2020-5/30/2021 ONLY. Just steps from Fitler Square enter into to this unique wonderful home. Large Living room with gas fireplace and wood floors. Step down to light filled, double height Dining room and Kitchen. Large rear yard with mature trees. 2nd floor has den, laundry, main bedroom with ensuite travertine marble bath and mezzanine office. 3rd floor is another bedroom with en suite bath, sitting area and roof deck. Owner provides FiOS internet, Central station alarm. Tenant pays Gas, Electric and Water. Easy access to Public Transportation, AMTRAK, 76, 95, Penn, Center City. 2 blocks to Schuylkil River Park and Trails. $50 application fee for each adult tenant. No Pets.No showings until ban is lifted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 S 23RD STREET have any available units?
407 S 23RD STREET has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 S 23RD STREET have?
Some of 407 S 23RD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 S 23RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
407 S 23RD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 S 23RD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 407 S 23RD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 407 S 23RD STREET offer parking?
No, 407 S 23RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 407 S 23RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 S 23RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 S 23RD STREET have a pool?
No, 407 S 23RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 407 S 23RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 407 S 23RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 407 S 23RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 S 23RD STREET has units with dishwashers.
