407 S 23RD STREET

Fully Furnished Fitler Square Townhome. Available 8/28/2020-5/30/2021 ONLY. Just steps from Fitler Square enter into to this unique wonderful home. Large Living room with gas fireplace and wood floors. Step down to light filled, double height Dining room and Kitchen. Large rear yard with mature trees. 2nd floor has den, laundry, main bedroom with ensuite travertine marble bath and mezzanine office. 3rd floor is another bedroom with en suite bath, sitting area and roof deck. Owner provides FiOS internet, Central station alarm. Tenant pays Gas, Electric and Water. Easy access to Public Transportation, AMTRAK, 76, 95, Penn, Center City. 2 blocks to Schuylkil River Park and Trails. $50 application fee for each adult tenant. No Pets.No showings until ban is lifted.