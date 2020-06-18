4054 Chestnut St 1f.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access media room

Unit 1f Available 08/15/20 4054 Chestnut Street - Property Id: 257777



This 1br/1ba newly renovated apartment is available for rent August 15th. Apartment is located one block away from Penn. Large open living room with ceiling to floor windows and with bay window. Unit comes partially furnished with sofa, desk and Pax Wardrobes. Stunning Tiled eat-in Kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven - Tiled bathroom - Well-lit apartment with lots of windows- Have access to package delivery lockers for all you online shopping - Located within short walking distance to stores like Fresh Grocers, CVS, restaurants and movie theater the Bridge- Close to public transportation-bus (21 can take you to Center city in 5 mins), subway- Non Smoking building and No Pets allowed. - Exclusive feature of the building is the state of the art Parcelist system to guarantee safe secure delivery of all your packages.



$135 utility fee/ month per tenant - heating, cooking gas, internet, hot water, and parcel locker fee)



Move In Fees: $1500



Move in August 15 thru September 1

No Pets Allowed



