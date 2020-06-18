All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
4054 Chestnut St 1f.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4054 Chestnut St 1f
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4054 Chestnut St 1f

4054 Chestnut Street · (215) 501-9459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
University City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4054 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1f · Avail. Aug 15

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Unit 1f Available 08/15/20 4054 Chestnut Street - Property Id: 257777

This 1br/1ba newly renovated apartment is available for rent August 15th. Apartment is located one block away from Penn. Large open living room with ceiling to floor windows and with bay window. Unit comes partially furnished with sofa, desk and Pax Wardrobes. Stunning Tiled eat-in Kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven - Tiled bathroom - Well-lit apartment with lots of windows- Have access to package delivery lockers for all you online shopping - Located within short walking distance to stores like Fresh Grocers, CVS, restaurants and movie theater the Bridge- Close to public transportation-bus (21 can take you to Center city in 5 mins), subway- Non Smoking building and No Pets allowed. - Exclusive feature of the building is the state of the art Parcelist system to guarantee safe secure delivery of all your packages.

$135 utility fee/ month per tenant - heating, cooking gas, internet, hot water, and parcel locker fee)

Move In Fees: $1500

Move in August 15 thru September 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257777
Property Id 257777

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5690341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4054 Chestnut St 1f have any available units?
4054 Chestnut St 1f has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4054 Chestnut St 1f have?
Some of 4054 Chestnut St 1f's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4054 Chestnut St 1f currently offering any rent specials?
4054 Chestnut St 1f isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4054 Chestnut St 1f pet-friendly?
No, 4054 Chestnut St 1f is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 4054 Chestnut St 1f offer parking?
No, 4054 Chestnut St 1f does not offer parking.
Does 4054 Chestnut St 1f have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4054 Chestnut St 1f offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4054 Chestnut St 1f have a pool?
No, 4054 Chestnut St 1f does not have a pool.
Does 4054 Chestnut St 1f have accessible units?
No, 4054 Chestnut St 1f does not have accessible units.
Does 4054 Chestnut St 1f have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4054 Chestnut St 1f has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Hampton Gardens Apartments
13451 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University