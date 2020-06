Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This comfortable twin (c. 1925) in the heart of West Mt Airy, features a covered front porch that gets the morning sunlight. It's a nice place to be with a newspaper and a cup of coffee. The living room and throughout the house, have beautiful wood floors; the kitchen is open to the dining room and is ideal for entertaining. There are three bedrooms with closets and a hall bathroom with a porcelan bathtub and shower. The house is fully air conditioned and in the basement is a finished playroom with a tile floor; there is also a laundry room with appliances. The exterior front has a native plant garden and in the rear there's off-street parking for a car and a back door to bring in the groceries.