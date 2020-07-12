/
/
/
west mount airy
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM
553 Apartments for rent in West Mount Airy, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick Gardens
440 W Sedgwick St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled within historic West Mt. Airy, these apartment homes boast hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Amenities include a gym, a landscaped courtyard and a recycling program.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
4 Units Available
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
900 sqft
Wissahickon Valley Park and ACME Market provide easy access to fun and food for this community's residents. Property is access-controlled and offers free trash service and water. Pet-friendly units have window treatments and hardwood flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Martoni Apartments In Mt. Airy
31 West Allens Lane, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 1& 2 Bedroom apartment located in Mt. Airy. Just one block away from the train station and the bus stop is practically at your doorstep. Within walking distance to the Mt.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
142 W SHARPNACK STREET
142 West Sharpnack Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Welcome to 142 W Sharpnack Street Unit 1: A rare, fully renovated, West Mt Airy rental opportunity!! Original charm meets modern living.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6804 QUINCY STREET
6804 Quincy Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6804 QUINCY STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of West Mount Airy
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
23 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
62 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
45 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$914
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,177
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,014
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1138 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
61 Units Available
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
25 Units Available
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,236
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Duval Arms
360 East Tulpehocken Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Duval Arms in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
Contemporary homes with eat-in kitchens and central air and heat. 24-hour maintenance available. Use the on-site storage facilities. Near Blue Bell Park. By shops, galleries and restaurants on Main Street in the Manayunk neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
3 Units Available
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
9 Units Available
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
999 sqft
Modern apartments feature Euro-style kitchens and updated bathrooms. Community features a social room with Wi-Fi, pool, and parking. Golf at nearby Walnut Lane Golf Course. Easy access to the Manayunk rail station.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
706 sqft
Comfortable apartments with plush carpeting and individual climate control. Controlled access entry. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Near Mount Airy rail station. Enjoy the shops and restaurants along bustling Germantown Avenue.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
829 sqft
This community's residents receive free water service and free trash collection at this controlled-access property. Available apartments have private balconies, and all are pet-friendly. Market Square is also nearby, so banking, dining and shopping are easy.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated May 19 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Onsite parking, beautiful landscaping and resident referral bonuses are just a few of the benefits of living in this community. Apartments include in-unit laundry and new windows. There's a local Wawa and Kendrick Playground nearby.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated March 18 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Blakemore Apartments located between E Gorgas Ln & EVernon Rd in the Mount Airy Neighborhood. Mount Airy is a neighborhood of Northwest Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania. Two SEPTA Regional Rail lines connect the neighborhood to Center City.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJWyncote, PAGlenside, PANarberth, PAJenkintown, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAFort Washington, PA