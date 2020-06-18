Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 04/15/20 Renovated kitchen with yard for kids, dog. - Property Id: 255399



House location: 4015 Lansing St, Philadelphia, PA 19136



Looking for more house with yard for kids or dog, or plant a garden, look no more!



Beautifully renovated and available NOW! Close to Mayfair and bus station on Frankford Road. The 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath twin house has new gas stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal in a renovated kitchen with ceramic tile and mosaic backsplash. Washer and dryer are included on the property. The house has large living room, dining room and open kitchen. It also has central air condition and heating.



In addition, it has half bath in the basement. There are FREE off street parking, fenced backyard, garage and back yard private drive way.



The neighborhood is friendly and quiet.



Tenants responsible for all utilities such as gas, electricity, water, cable. No smoking. Pet ok.



Apply through turbtenant.com. A verifiable income of three times the monthly rent, credit score of 600 or above with no eviction history are required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255399

