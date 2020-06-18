All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:46 AM

4015 Lansing St

4015 Lansing Street · (917) 496-7697
Location

4015 Lansing Street, Philadelphia, PA 19136
Holmesburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1290 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 04/15/20 Renovated kitchen with yard for kids, dog. - Property Id: 255399

House location: 4015 Lansing St, Philadelphia, PA 19136

Looking for more house with yard for kids or dog, or plant a garden, look no more!

Beautifully renovated and available NOW! Close to Mayfair and bus station on Frankford Road. The 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath twin house has new gas stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal in a renovated kitchen with ceramic tile and mosaic backsplash. Washer and dryer are included on the property. The house has large living room, dining room and open kitchen. It also has central air condition and heating.

In addition, it has half bath in the basement. There are FREE off street parking, fenced backyard, garage and back yard private drive way.

The neighborhood is friendly and quiet.

Tenants responsible for all utilities such as gas, electricity, water, cable. No smoking. Pet ok.

Apply through turbtenant.com. A verifiable income of three times the monthly rent, credit score of 600 or above with no eviction history are required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255399
Property Id 255399

(RLNE5681830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Lansing St have any available units?
4015 Lansing St has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Lansing St have?
Some of 4015 Lansing St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Lansing St currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Lansing St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Lansing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 Lansing St is pet friendly.
Does 4015 Lansing St offer parking?
Yes, 4015 Lansing St does offer parking.
Does 4015 Lansing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 Lansing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Lansing St have a pool?
No, 4015 Lansing St does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Lansing St have accessible units?
No, 4015 Lansing St does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Lansing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Lansing St has units with dishwashers.
