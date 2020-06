Amenities

Hardwood apartment on top floor overlooking University City! Elevator building and pet friendly!



Spacious 1bd/1ba with flex space. Available furnished as-is for negotiable terms. Secure lobby entry with plenty of luxury! Unit features hardwood floors throughout with a spacious floorplan, great for entertaining. Bedroom is sized great for a full or queen bedset. Living room host a side nook, great as a flex space or home office. Tile bath with hall linen closet. Plenty of storage space throughout.



Property highlights:

- Available Immediately

- Window AC's included

- Top floor

- Eat-in kitchen

- Pet friendly



Available immediately

Tenant covers gas/electric

Furnishings available for additional fee

Lease length will reach from available immediate to July 2021



