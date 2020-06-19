Amenities
3618 Powelton Ave Available 09/01/20 Spacious three bedroom house near Drexel University. - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features hardwood floors throughout, large living room with bay window and modern kitchen. Other amenities include laundry and a large rear yard with paved driveway and parking (fits 2-3 cars)! Close to many shops along Lancaster Ave including, Green Line Café, Savas Pizza, Hotbox Yoga and more! Also, just a block to trolley and bus stops.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Contact New Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 for more info.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5747418)