Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3618 Powelton Ave

3618 Powelton Avenue · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3618 Powelton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Powelton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3618 Powelton Ave · Avail. Sep 1

$3,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
3618 Powelton Ave Available 09/01/20 Spacious three bedroom house near Drexel University. - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features hardwood floors throughout, large living room with bay window and modern kitchen. Other amenities include laundry and a large rear yard with paved driveway and parking (fits 2-3 cars)! Close to many shops along Lancaster Ave including, Green Line Café, Savas Pizza, Hotbox Yoga and more! Also, just a block to trolley and bus stops.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Contact New Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 for more info.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5747418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Powelton Ave have any available units?
3618 Powelton Ave has a unit available for $3,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 Powelton Ave have?
Some of 3618 Powelton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Powelton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Powelton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Powelton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3618 Powelton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3618 Powelton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Powelton Ave does offer parking.
Does 3618 Powelton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3618 Powelton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Powelton Ave have a pool?
No, 3618 Powelton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Powelton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3618 Powelton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Powelton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Powelton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
