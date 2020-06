Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment - Property Id: 167204



Nice space with newly done bathroom. Close to the Market frankford line and various shops. Owner pays for water. Other utilies is tenants responsibly. Access to large basement for storage .cable ready . Pet friendly .10 mins from Drexel and U.Penn campus . 12 mins from temple . 8 mins from 69th st terminal. Great location. Quiet community

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167204

Property Id 167204



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5773421)