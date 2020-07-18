All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE

3300 West Allegheny Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3300 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Allegheny West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/Vw0fi1ww0xU Spacious 2 bedroom second floor apartment in Allegheny West available for immediate occupancy. Apartment is conveniently located over a corner neighborhood market. Hardwood floors throughout. Super easy street parking. Open concept living /kitchen area. Bedrooms are similar sizes with good closet space. Lots of natural light. Fully loaded kitchen appliance suite plus stacked washer/dryer in the unit. Water included, tenants pay gas & electric. Contact listing agent for applications. Good credit and verifiable income required. First, last and one month security due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have any available units?
3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have?
Some of 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
