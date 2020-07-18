3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE

Amenities

Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/Vw0fi1ww0xU Spacious 2 bedroom second floor apartment in Allegheny West available for immediate occupancy. Apartment is conveniently located over a corner neighborhood market. Hardwood floors throughout. Super easy street parking. Open concept living /kitchen area. Bedrooms are similar sizes with good closet space. Lots of natural light. Fully loaded kitchen appliance suite plus stacked washer/dryer in the unit. Water included, tenants pay gas & electric. Contact listing agent for applications. Good credit and verifiable income required. First, last and one month security due at lease signing.