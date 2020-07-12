/
allegheny west
1381 Apartments for rent in Allegheny West, Philadelphia, PA
$
3 Units Available
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Scotts Mills is a unique, mixed- use community featuring loft-style apartments, artist studios and commerical space. It's conveniently located in East Falls, less than 5 miles from Center City, Philadelphia.
1 Unit Available
3018 N Ringgold St
3018 North Ringgold Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Philadelphia. Amenities included: updated kitchen, bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry hook up in building, yard, and open porch . Utilities included: None. Is pet friendly with pet deposit .
1 Unit Available
3300 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE
3300 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/Vw0fi1ww0xU Spacious 2 bedroom second floor apartment in Allegheny West available for immediate occupancy. Apartment is conveniently located over a corner neighborhood market. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
2922 N STILLMAN STREET
2922 North Stillman Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
932 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2922 N STILLMAN STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3118 N SHEDWICK STREET
3118 North Shedwick Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
836 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/5SkqJlb6H9E Two bedroom house in Allegheny West neighborhood available for immediate occupancy. Spacious rooms. Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and gas range.
1 Unit Available
3120 N SHEDWICK STREET
3120 North Shedwick Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
836 sqft
Check out the video tour: Two bedroom house in Allegheny West neighborhood available for immediate occupancy. Spacious rooms. Loaded kitchen with dishwasher and gas range. Full-sized washer & dryer in the unfinished basement. Nice natural light.
1 Unit Available
3237 N NEWKIRK STREET
3237 North Newkirk Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1192 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3237 N NEWKIRK STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$985
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
5 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
24 Units Available
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,236
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
2 Units Available
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
400 sqft
Allegheny Apartments offers secure, environmentally conscious and professionally managed apartment homes near Temple University School of Medicine on Allegheny Avenue.
1 Unit Available
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
902 sqft
Edgewood Apartments is conveniently located in Philadelphia and offers controlled access, fully equipped kitchens, carpeting, and extra storage.
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$967
560 sqft
Birchwood Hill Apartments is nestled within the tree-lined neighborhood of historic Germantown.
2 Units Available
Westmont Village
1810 West Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1275 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Westmont Village! Westmont Village is located in the North Central/Temple neighborhood of Philadelphia, a metropolitan area conveniently located close to major highways including I-95, I-76, Route 1, PA Turnpike and NJ Turnpike.
10 Units Available
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$974
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short walk to public transit, including bus, rail and trolley. Community is pet friendly and has laundry and parking. Units feature extra storage, carpet and air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
1603 W Diamond St 1b
1603 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1b Available 08/02/20 All included 2 bedroom apartment Temple U Campus - Property Id: 213292 Due to COVID-19, we now offer a %50 discount on the security deposit and video showings, Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
1845 N Bouvier St 2
1845 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unit 2 Available 08/02/20 Temple U off campus - Bouvier & Berks - Property Id: 102717 Due to COVID-19, we now offer a %50 discount on the security deposit and video showings, Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
1628 W Susquehanna Avenue Unit C
1628 West Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Well-maintained 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in North Philadelphia, close to Temple University! Close to all Temple University attractions with easy access to public transportation. 3 Blocks to Susquehanna-Dauphin BSL stop with bus routes right outside.
1 Unit Available
1910 N 17th St.
1910 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
1910 N 17th St.
1 Unit Available
2118 North Carlisle Street
2118 North Carlisle Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
1845 sqft
2118 North Carlisle Street Available 08/05/20 2118 N Carlisle St Philadelphia PA 19121 - $250 Welcome Gift Card offered to new tenants who sign by June 30/2020! Walk to campus, the Broad Street line and restaurants/shops.
1 Unit Available
1754 Pacific St.
1754 West Pacific Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Quiet Block - North Philadelphia - Remodeled 2 bedroom unit with new flooring, fresh paint, beautifully tiled bathroom, new kitchen with access to private rear yard, large bedrooms, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookup.
1 Unit Available
2979 W School House Lane
2979 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,495
850 sqft
Prepare yourself to be amazed by our beautiful park like estate. With amenities such as an indoor pool/jacuzzi, gym and a beautiful view of the city.
1 Unit Available
1808 n 27th st
1808 North 27th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1878 sqft
ONLY RENT TO OWN CONSIDERED - Property Id: 304506 RENT TO OWN with a 1.9%-2.5% Fixed Interest Rate Conventional Mortgage With Zero Down Payment, Zero Closing Cost and Zero PMI. Ask me how!! Located in the sought after Brewerytown.
1 Unit Available
3115 W Norris St
3115 West Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Newly Renovated 3bd/1Bath - Check out this beautifully designed newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house. First floor features an open concept layout, half bath, spacious kitchen with ceramic tiles and an enclosed backyard.
