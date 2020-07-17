All apartments in Philadelphia
324 N 38th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

324 N 38th Street

324 North 38th Street · (215) 387-1002 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 North 38th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Powelton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 324 N 38th Street · Avail. Sep 1

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
yoga
324 N 38th Street Available 09/01/20 Spacious home available close to Drexel University! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house available in Powelton Village with laundry and central heat/AC. There is tile flooring throughout the first floor and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features a dishwasher and access to a small back deck.
Great location: close to Saunder's Park and public transportation (trolley, bus and subway). Also a short distance to many shops including Green Line Cafe, Hotbox Yoga West Philly, Savas Brick Oven Pizza and much more!
Available to move in 9/1!

Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Please contact New Age Realty Group at 215-387-1002 for more info and to set up an appointment to view this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 N 38th Street have any available units?
324 N 38th Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 N 38th Street have?
Some of 324 N 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 N 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 N 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 N 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 324 N 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 324 N 38th Street offer parking?
No, 324 N 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 N 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 N 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 N 38th Street have a pool?
No, 324 N 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 N 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 324 N 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 N 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 N 38th Street has units with dishwashers.
