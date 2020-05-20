314 S 12TH STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning media room internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This unit is a sunny, great 1 bedroom space, with an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, great storage space, and a large bedroom. The unit also comes with one window AC unit to keep you cool in the warm months! Common, coin-operated laundry in the basement of the building for tenant use. Centrally located in one of Philadelphia~s most highly sought neighborhoods~ Washington Square West.~Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This location is walkable to endless popular spots including Vedge, Vetri Cucina, Mixto, CheU Noodle Bar, Whole Foods, Starbucks, U Bar, as well as the University of the Arts, the Kimmel Center, and plentiful theaters, galleries, and more along Broad St~s Avenue of the Arts. Quick and easy public transportation to anywhere in and around the city!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water fee ($35/month), gas, electricity, cable/internet.