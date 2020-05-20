314 S 12TH STREET

Amenities
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This unit is a sunny, great 1 bedroom space, with an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, great storage space, and a large bedroom. The unit also comes with one window AC unit to keep you cool in the warm months! Common, coin-operated laundry in the basement of the building for tenant use. Centrally located in one of Philadelphia~s most highly sought neighborhoods~ Washington Square West.~Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This location is walkable to endless popular spots including Vedge, Vetri Cucina, Mixto, CheU Noodle Bar, Whole Foods, Starbucks, U Bar, as well as the University of the Arts, the Kimmel Center, and plentiful theaters, galleries, and more along Broad St~s Avenue of the Arts. Quick and easy public transportation to anywhere in and around the city!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water fee ($35/month), gas, electricity, cable/internet.