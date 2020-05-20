All apartments in Philadelphia
314 S 12TH STREET
314 S 12TH STREET

314 South 12th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

314 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:This unit is a sunny, great 1 bedroom space, with an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, great storage space, and a large bedroom. The unit also comes with one window AC unit to keep you cool in the warm months! Common, coin-operated laundry in the basement of the building for tenant use. Centrally located in one of Philadelphia~s most highly sought neighborhoods~ Washington Square West.~Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:This location is walkable to endless popular spots including Vedge, Vetri Cucina, Mixto, CheU Noodle Bar, Whole Foods, Starbucks, U Bar, as well as the University of the Arts, the Kimmel Center, and plentiful theaters, galleries, and more along Broad St~s Avenue of the Arts. Quick and easy public transportation to anywhere in and around the city!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water fee ($35/month), gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 S 12TH STREET have any available units?
314 S 12TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 S 12TH STREET have?
Some of 314 S 12TH STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 S 12TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
314 S 12TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 S 12TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 S 12TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 314 S 12TH STREET offer parking?
No, 314 S 12TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 314 S 12TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 S 12TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 S 12TH STREET have a pool?
No, 314 S 12TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 314 S 12TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 314 S 12TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 314 S 12TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 S 12TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
