3018 N Ringgold St
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:05 AM

3018 N Ringgold St

3018 North Ringgold Street · (302) 898-1625
Location

3018 North Ringgold Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Allegheny West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Philadelphia. Amenities included: deck, updated kitchen, bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry hook up in building, yard, and open porch . Utilities included: None. Is pet friendly with pet deposit . Date Available: June 2nd 2020. $1,200/month rent. $1,200 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Moore rental at Kmooreloans4you@gmail.com to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 N Ringgold St have any available units?
3018 N Ringgold St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 N Ringgold St have?
Some of 3018 N Ringgold St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 N Ringgold St currently offering any rent specials?
3018 N Ringgold St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 N Ringgold St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 N Ringgold St is pet friendly.
Does 3018 N Ringgold St offer parking?
No, 3018 N Ringgold St does not offer parking.
Does 3018 N Ringgold St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3018 N Ringgold St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 N Ringgold St have a pool?
No, 3018 N Ringgold St does not have a pool.
Does 3018 N Ringgold St have accessible units?
No, 3018 N Ringgold St does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 N Ringgold St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 N Ringgold St does not have units with dishwashers.
