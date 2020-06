Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage

Beautiful 1 bedroom unit on the river! The shaded glass wall can change the room from wide open to private in seconds. There is tons of storage space and a private balcony off of the living room. This unit comes with 1 parking spot in the buildings gated garage. Building has 24 hour concierge, pool, and private gym!