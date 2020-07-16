2845 Jasper St

Amenities

Gorgeous, Fully-renovated 3 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Kensington!

Located 4 blocks from Somerset Market-Frankford Line stop. Super close to the new Kensington Community Food Co-op and many other businesses, plus neighboring Fishtown and Port Richmond. I-95 nearby and street parking.



Property Highlights:

- Central Air

- Ring Video Doorbell

- Washer/Dryer In-Unit

- Dishwasher

- Garbage Disposal

- Hardwood Floors Throughout

- SimpliSafe Hardware Included, Tenant Pays for Monthly Subscriptions

- Stylish Exposed Brick

- Ample Storage

- Large, Clean Unfinished Basement

- Front Porch & Large Backyard

- Quick Access to Somerset MFL Station

- Pets Case by Case w/ Additional Deposit

- Street Parking



Available Now!



(RLNE5921672)