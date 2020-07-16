2845 Jasper St

Amenities
Gorgeous, Fully-renovated 3 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Kensington!
Located 4 blocks from Somerset Market-Frankford Line stop. Super close to the new Kensington Community Food Co-op and many other businesses, plus neighboring Fishtown and Port Richmond. I-95 nearby and street parking.
Property Highlights:
- Central Air
- Ring Video Doorbell
- Washer/Dryer In-Unit
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Hardwood Floors Throughout
- SimpliSafe Hardware Included, Tenant Pays for Monthly Subscriptions
- Stylish Exposed Brick
- Ample Storage
- Large, Clean Unfinished Basement
- Front Porch & Large Backyard
- Quick Access to Somerset MFL Station
- Pets Case by Case w/ Additional Deposit
- Street Parking
Available Now!
(RLNE5921672)