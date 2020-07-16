All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

2845 Jasper St

2845 Jasper Street · (833) 993-1949
Location

2845 Jasper Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, Fully-renovated 3 BR/1.5 Bath Rowhome in Kensington!
Located 4 blocks from Somerset Market-Frankford Line stop. Super close to the new Kensington Community Food Co-op and many other businesses, plus neighboring Fishtown and Port Richmond. I-95 nearby and street parking.

Property Highlights:
- Central Air
- Ring Video Doorbell
- Washer/Dryer In-Unit
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Hardwood Floors Throughout
- SimpliSafe Hardware Included, Tenant Pays for Monthly Subscriptions
- Stylish Exposed Brick
- Ample Storage
- Large, Clean Unfinished Basement
- Front Porch & Large Backyard
- Quick Access to Somerset MFL Station
- Pets Case by Case w/ Additional Deposit
- Street Parking

Available Now!

(RLNE5921672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 Jasper St have any available units?
2845 Jasper St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 Jasper St have?
Some of 2845 Jasper St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 Jasper St currently offering any rent specials?
2845 Jasper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 Jasper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2845 Jasper St is pet friendly.
Does 2845 Jasper St offer parking?
No, 2845 Jasper St does not offer parking.
Does 2845 Jasper St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2845 Jasper St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 Jasper St have a pool?
No, 2845 Jasper St does not have a pool.
Does 2845 Jasper St have accessible units?
No, 2845 Jasper St does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 Jasper St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2845 Jasper St has units with dishwashers.
