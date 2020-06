Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Completely renovated large one bedroom in the heart of Brewerytown. This property has a unique design and features hardwood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen, private backyard that is great for entertaining, and a washer and dryer in the basement. Close to public transportation and major roadways. Property is professionally managed by Slate Property Management.