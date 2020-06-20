2620-2626 Martha St - 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking yoga

Newly Renovated spacious 2-3 Bedroom loft (3rd bedroom better for a large dressing room or office) with 2 full bathrooms, high ceilings, new hardwood floors, and washer/dryer in unit. Gas stove, gas heat and central air. This is a very cool apartment on a quiet street in Fishtown just 1.5 blocks from Frankford Avenue. The master suite is very large with a bathroom the size of a bedroom with a tub, and separate double rain shower and double vanity.

NEWLY RENOVATED W/ PRIVATE PARKING.



This building consists of 1 luxury residence on the 3rd floor, restored freight elevator, and 5 professional work spaces. NO barber shops, bands, music producers, dance or large group classes. This is a quiet work space. Located in the Fishtown areas warehouse/loft district. Over 10,000 sq ft warehouse building, newly renovated industrial space with original restored fixtures including metal industrial doors, gears, exposed brick, offices, bathrooms, north, south, east & west exposure with access to both front and rear. Very energy efficient; insulated spaces, new HVAC and windows.



Available immediately. New electric plumbing, lighting, HVAC.



CONVENIENT LOCATION & TRAVEL - 1 block from Frankford Avenue, the hottest Philly neighborhood right now with businesses like La Colombe, Lululemon, Suraya, Voted as the "Best New Restaurant of 2018" Steven Starr's Beer Garden, Frankford Hall, Pizza Brain, Little Baby's, Amrita Yoga and much more. Minutes from I-95, 3 blocks to the subway, minutes to Northern Liberties, The Piazza, The Delaware River and more.