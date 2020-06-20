All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:53 PM

2620-2626 Martha St - 301

2620 Martha St · (917) 972-5501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2620 Martha St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
Newly Renovated spacious 2-3 Bedroom loft (3rd bedroom better for a large dressing room or office) with 2 full bathrooms, high ceilings, new hardwood floors, and washer/dryer in unit. Gas stove, gas heat and central air. This is a very cool apartment on a quiet street in Fishtown just 1.5 blocks from Frankford Avenue. The master suite is very large with a bathroom the size of a bedroom with a tub, and separate double rain shower and double vanity.
NEWLY RENOVATED W/ PRIVATE PARKING.

This building consists of 1 luxury residence on the 3rd floor, restored freight elevator, and 5 professional work spaces. NO barber shops, bands, music producers, dance or large group classes. This is a quiet work space. Located in the Fishtown areas warehouse/loft district. Over 10,000 sq ft warehouse building, newly renovated industrial space with original restored fixtures including metal industrial doors, gears, exposed brick, offices, bathrooms, north, south, east & west exposure with access to both front and rear. Very energy efficient; insulated spaces, new HVAC and windows.

Available immediately. New electric plumbing, lighting, HVAC.

CONVENIENT LOCATION & TRAVEL - 1 block from Frankford Avenue, the hottest Philly neighborhood right now with businesses like La Colombe, Lululemon, Suraya, Voted as the "Best New Restaurant of 2018" Steven Starr's Beer Garden, Frankford Hall, Pizza Brain, Little Baby's, Amrita Yoga and much more. Minutes from I-95, 3 blocks to the subway, minutes to Northern Liberties, The Piazza, The Delaware River and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 have any available units?
2620-2626 Martha St - 301 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 have?
Some of 2620-2626 Martha St - 301's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 currently offering any rent specials?
2620-2626 Martha St - 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 pet-friendly?
No, 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 offer parking?
Yes, 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 does offer parking.
Does 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 have a pool?
No, 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 does not have a pool.
Does 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 have accessible units?
No, 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620-2626 Martha St - 301 has units with dishwashers.
