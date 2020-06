Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Check out the video: https://youtu.be/DqwtdiR01WY Chic studio apartment in historic Germantown available early July. Hardwood floors and exposed brick. Lofted bed area with skylight. Lots of natural light. Laundry in building. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cat friendly with no added fee! First, last and one month security due at lease signing. Currently no in-person showings. Contact listing agent for application. Good credit and verifiable income required.