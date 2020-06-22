All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:43 AM

2529 JASPER STREET

2529 Jasper Street · (215) 518-5193
Location

2529 Jasper Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent. The home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, central air, finished basement, washer and dryer on the 2nd floor and let~s not forget the nice sized back yard with a high wood fence for privacy. Enjoy the beauty and peace with having a garden as your next door neighbor. Only a few blocks away from the El to take you into Center City, Amalgam Comic and Coffeehouse, as well as Franny Lou~s Porch and more. This could be your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 JASPER STREET have any available units?
2529 JASPER STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 JASPER STREET have?
Some of 2529 JASPER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 JASPER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2529 JASPER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 JASPER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2529 JASPER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2529 JASPER STREET offer parking?
No, 2529 JASPER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2529 JASPER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2529 JASPER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 JASPER STREET have a pool?
No, 2529 JASPER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2529 JASPER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2529 JASPER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 JASPER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 JASPER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
