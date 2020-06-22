2529 JASPER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent. The home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, central air, finished basement, washer and dryer on the 2nd floor and let~s not forget the nice sized back yard with a high wood fence for privacy. Enjoy the beauty and peace with having a garden as your next door neighbor. Only a few blocks away from the El to take you into Center City, Amalgam Comic and Coffeehouse, as well as Franny Lou~s Porch and more. This could be your next home!