All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2506 W Oxford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2506 W Oxford St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2506 W Oxford St

2506 West Oxford Street · (215) 399-0703 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Brewerytown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2506 West Oxford Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2506 W Oxford St · Avail. Jul 1

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2506 W Oxford St Available 07/01/20 Stunning 5BR x 3.5BA in the heart of Brewerytown! - Newly Renovated 5BR x 3.5BA in the heart of Brewerytown. Available now, at 2506 W Oxford St, located in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. This is an amazing rental option for you to consider! This spacious apartment features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The gorgeous kitchen comes equipped with white shaker cabinets, a built-in microwave, granite countertops, a dishwasher, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are open and bright, with plenty of windows that allow for natural sunlight; when desired! The bathroom is sleek, modern, and comfortable. You are a comfortable walk to all the exciting dining and retail on Girard Avenue. Accessible to Temple Campus, Center City and University City via public transit. Inquiry today for more details!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 W Oxford St have any available units?
2506 W Oxford St has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 W Oxford St have?
Some of 2506 W Oxford St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 W Oxford St currently offering any rent specials?
2506 W Oxford St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 W Oxford St pet-friendly?
No, 2506 W Oxford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2506 W Oxford St offer parking?
No, 2506 W Oxford St does not offer parking.
Does 2506 W Oxford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 W Oxford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 W Oxford St have a pool?
No, 2506 W Oxford St does not have a pool.
Does 2506 W Oxford St have accessible units?
No, 2506 W Oxford St does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 W Oxford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 W Oxford St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2506 W Oxford St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W
Philadelphia, PA 19154
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Axis
20 S 36th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity