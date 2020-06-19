Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

2506 W Oxford St Available 07/01/20 Stunning 5BR x 3.5BA in the heart of Brewerytown! - Newly Renovated 5BR x 3.5BA in the heart of Brewerytown. Available now, at 2506 W Oxford St, located in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. This is an amazing rental option for you to consider! This spacious apartment features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The gorgeous kitchen comes equipped with white shaker cabinets, a built-in microwave, granite countertops, a dishwasher, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are open and bright, with plenty of windows that allow for natural sunlight; when desired! The bathroom is sleek, modern, and comfortable. You are a comfortable walk to all the exciting dining and retail on Girard Avenue. Accessible to Temple Campus, Center City and University City via public transit. Inquiry today for more details!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842213)