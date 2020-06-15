All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:54 PM

2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE

2411-19 Kensington Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2411-19 Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
internet access
lobby
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing special: $90 move-in fee waived for all unitsBoston Street Flats is a beautiful, contemporary building designed with style and convenience in mind. The building features unique construction, which specifically minimizes acoustics. Hardwood floors, gray soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and modern finishes flow throughout each unit. Washer and dryers, as well as dishwashers, are in every unit for added convenience. This unit boasts a spacious floor plan with a balcony. The kitchen/dining/living area has an open layout, perfect for entertaining. The bedroom has lots of natural light and ample closet space.The building amenities include: a secure lobby and package room, two storage rooms with cages in the basement for each unit (included in rent), a large bike room, basement level fitness center, and a green roof accessible to all with 360 degree views of the city. There is also an elevator and, when available, covered parking ($115/month).Schedule your showing today! (Please note staged photos are example from similar unit.)About The Neighborhood:Located just one block from the York-Dauphin MFL Septa station, you~ll have quick access to Fishtown, Temple Area, Center City in just minutes! The Septa 3 and 39 buses are conveniently on the same block, and local favorites like Martha, Atlantis the Lost Bar and Franny Lou~s Porch are all within walking distance.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant.~Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat).~Tenants responsible for all utilities: $50/mo flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet. Off-street parking is available for an additional $115/month! Tenants will have the option of either using Verizon Fios or Comcast for their telephone/cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
