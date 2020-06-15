2411-19 KENSINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bike storage internet access lobby

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing special: $90 move-in fee waived for all unitsBoston Street Flats is a beautiful, contemporary building designed with style and convenience in mind. The building features unique construction, which specifically minimizes acoustics. Hardwood floors, gray soft close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and modern finishes flow throughout each unit. Washer and dryers, as well as dishwashers, are in every unit for added convenience. This unit boasts a spacious floor plan with a balcony. The kitchen/dining/living area has an open layout, perfect for entertaining. The bedroom has lots of natural light and ample closet space.The building amenities include: a secure lobby and package room, two storage rooms with cages in the basement for each unit (included in rent), a large bike room, basement level fitness center, and a green roof accessible to all with 360 degree views of the city. There is also an elevator and, when available, covered parking ($115/month).Schedule your showing today! (Please note staged photos are example from similar unit.)About The Neighborhood:Located just one block from the York-Dauphin MFL Septa station, you~ll have quick access to Fishtown, Temple Area, Center City in just minutes! The Septa 3 and 39 buses are conveniently on the same block, and local favorites like Martha, Atlantis the Lost Bar and Franny Lou~s Porch are all within walking distance.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant.~Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat).~Tenants responsible for all utilities: $50/mo flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet. Off-street parking is available for an additional $115/month! Tenants will have the option of either using Verizon Fios or Comcast for their telephone/cable.