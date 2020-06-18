All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:53 PM

240 MONROE ST

240 Monroe Street · (215) 285-4750
Location

240 Monroe Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
bike storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bike storage
Quite, clean, well maintained, first floor apartment located on lovely, tree lined street in the heart of Queen Village. Four blocks from beautiful Spruce Street Harbor and the water front. Three blocks from bustling South Street. Markets, cafes, restaurants and shopping are all just the right distance away: close enough for convenience, far enough not to disturb. Easy access to I-95. Central Air, huge walk in closets, bike storage and private storage space in basement. Available early September 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 MONROE ST have any available units?
240 MONROE ST has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 MONROE ST have?
Some of 240 MONROE ST's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
240 MONROE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 240 MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 240 MONROE ST offer parking?
No, 240 MONROE ST does not offer parking.
Does 240 MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 MONROE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 240 MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 240 MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 240 MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 240 MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 MONROE ST has units with dishwashers.
