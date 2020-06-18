240 MONROE ST

Amenities

Quite, clean, well maintained, first floor apartment located on lovely, tree lined street in the heart of Queen Village. Four blocks from beautiful Spruce Street Harbor and the water front. Three blocks from bustling South Street. Markets, cafes, restaurants and shopping are all just the right distance away: close enough for convenience, far enough not to disturb. Easy access to I-95. Central Air, huge walk in closets, bike storage and private storage space in basement. Available early September 2020.