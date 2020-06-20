2340 Carpenter St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Graduate Hospital

he Graduate Hospital neighborhood is just east of the Schuylkill river populated by a mix of established institutions and trendy newcomers. Lots of great shops, and restaurants, along with being very family and pet-friendly. A laid back feeling eludes through this community while remaining close to Rittenhouse/Center City. Located just blocks away from SEPTA's BSL Stop at Lombard-South along with bus routes 2 and 7.



Property Highlights:



- Hardwood Flooring

- Bathtub

- Great Location

- Private Backyard

- Full Dining Room

- Cat & Small Dog Friendly for $250 deposit

- Medium & Large Dog Friendly for $450 Deposit



Available Now!



(RLNE5806846)