2340 Carpenter St

Amenities
Spacious 4 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Graduate Hospital
he Graduate Hospital neighborhood is just east of the Schuylkill river populated by a mix of established institutions and trendy newcomers. Lots of great shops, and restaurants, along with being very family and pet-friendly. A laid back feeling eludes through this community while remaining close to Rittenhouse/Center City. Located just blocks away from SEPTA's BSL Stop at Lombard-South along with bus routes 2 and 7.
Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Flooring
- Bathtub
- Great Location
- Private Backyard
- Full Dining Room
- Cat & Small Dog Friendly for $250 deposit
- Medium & Large Dog Friendly for $450 Deposit
Available Now!
(RLNE5806846)