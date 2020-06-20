All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2340 Carpenter St

2340 Carpenter Street · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Graduate Hospital
he Graduate Hospital neighborhood is just east of the Schuylkill river populated by a mix of established institutions and trendy newcomers. Lots of great shops, and restaurants, along with being very family and pet-friendly. A laid back feeling eludes through this community while remaining close to Rittenhouse/Center City. Located just blocks away from SEPTA's BSL Stop at Lombard-South along with bus routes 2 and 7.

Property Highlights:

- Hardwood Flooring
- Bathtub
- Great Location
- Private Backyard
- Full Dining Room
- Cat & Small Dog Friendly for $250 deposit
- Medium & Large Dog Friendly for $450 Deposit

Available Now!

(RLNE5806846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Carpenter St have any available units?
2340 Carpenter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 Carpenter St have?
Some of 2340 Carpenter St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Carpenter St currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Carpenter St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Carpenter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 Carpenter St is pet friendly.
Does 2340 Carpenter St offer parking?
No, 2340 Carpenter St does not offer parking.
Does 2340 Carpenter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Carpenter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Carpenter St have a pool?
No, 2340 Carpenter St does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Carpenter St have accessible units?
No, 2340 Carpenter St does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Carpenter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 Carpenter St does not have units with dishwashers.
