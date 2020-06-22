All apartments in Philadelphia
234 W HARVEY STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

234 W HARVEY STREET

234 West Harvey Street · (215) 247-3600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 West Harvey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
West Central Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
234 Harvey St #2 - Excellent 2 bed 1 bath apartment!Excellent second floor 2 bed 1 bath Germantown apartment! Resting on a tree lined street, blocks from Lincoln Drive, Fairmount Park/Forbidden Trail. Enjoy all the restaurants and boutique shopping that all of Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill can offer. Hop on the regional rail, and enjoy all that Philadelphia has to offer!Well maintained 2 bed 1 bath apartment, with original hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are excellent size with plenty of room, each with closet space. Tons of windows throughout, with natural light pouring in. Eat-in kitchen with gas stove, and full sized refrigerator. Laundry is located in the basement and is FREE!Featuring:- 2 bedrooms- 1 bathroom- hardwood floors- radiant heat- ceiling fans- free shared laundry- and MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 W HARVEY STREET have any available units?
234 W HARVEY STREET has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 W HARVEY STREET have?
Some of 234 W HARVEY STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 W HARVEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
234 W HARVEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 W HARVEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 234 W HARVEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 234 W HARVEY STREET offer parking?
No, 234 W HARVEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 234 W HARVEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 W HARVEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 W HARVEY STREET have a pool?
No, 234 W HARVEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 234 W HARVEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 234 W HARVEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 234 W HARVEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 W HARVEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
