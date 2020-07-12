/
pennypack
Last updated July 12 2020
483 Apartments for rent in Pennypack, Philadelphia, PA
1 Unit Available
Fountain Gardens
2901 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community in a quiet, residential neighborhood. On-site amenities include beautiful gardens and green space. Close to public transportation. Energy-efficient windows, solar panels, and energy-efficient heating. Water conservation program.
1 Unit Available
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
Results within 1 mile of Pennypack
3 Units Available
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
932 sqft
In Northeast Philadelphia near Pennypack Park. Apartment features include high ceilings, ample-sized closets and hardwood floors. On SEPTA Line and within easy commuting distance to the airport and Center City.
1 Unit Available
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tremont Court Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
9720 BUSTLETON AVENUE
9720 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
657 sqft
Move in ready, upper level, apartment in Plaza Place. Tons of natural light in all rooms make this apartment feel bright and airy. Freshly painted with new carpets. Eat in kitchen. 2 ample sized bedrooms. Located close to shopping and transportation.
1 Unit Available
9465 WOODBRIDGE RD #1
9465 Woodbridge Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Gorgeous remodeled two-bedroom second-floor duplex: large family room, dining room, and galley kitchen. There are two bedrooms with oversized closets with a full bath and in-unit laundry. It is located close to major roads and shopping.
1 Unit Available
9245 OLD NEWTOWN ROAD
9245 Old Newtown Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1845 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 full bath 1st floor apartment for rent, single building. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and 1/2 the monthly water bill. The 2 car garage is shared between both apartments. No washer and dryer are included with the apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Pennypack
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
19 Units Available
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
$
20 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
8 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$715
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
5 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,002
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
2 Units Available
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
This upscale community is within walking distance of Bradford Park and Roosevelt Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and green space. Pets welcomed.
1 Unit Available
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
2 Units Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1075 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
2 Units Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
8 Units Available
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Grand Leiper Apartments. This community is located on Leiper St. in Philadelphia. The leasing team is excited to help you find your ideal place. It's time to find your new home.
2 Units Available
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Large studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, intercom entry systems, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has laundry facilities, landscaping, and public transportation at your door.
4 Units Available
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
1 Bedroom
$795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avondale Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Parkside Apartments. This community is located in the 19124 area of Philadelphia. From pricing to features, the leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment.
1 Unit Available
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
1 Unit Available
PJ Homes 1 LP
4718 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PJ Homes 1 LP in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
10 Units Available
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1045 sqft
Great location in the heart of Bucks County, close to I-95 and Rte 1. Units feature new kitchen and bath, new cabinets, and washer and dryer. Community has free parking, on-site mailboxes and fitness center.
