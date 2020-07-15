/
Rosemont College
25 Apartments For Rent Near Rosemont College
76 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
30 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
$
16 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
10 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
8 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
17 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
3 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
5 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,255
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
1 Unit Available
248 Hilldale Rd.
248 Hilldale Road, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2208 sqft
3 Bed / 2 Bath - Luxury Home in Villanova (Radnor Twp) on 1 acre lot - Extraordinary and very charming! Country luxury 3 bedroom stone expanded ranch, located on one acre in Villanova.
1 Unit Available
Haverford
128 AVON ROAD
128 Avon Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3063 sqft
Fabulous location in prestigious North Side Haverford. Stately home convenient to shopping, public transportation, parks and easy commute to Center City.
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
225 BROOK STREET
225 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1769 sqft
Fabulous Bryn Mawr rental available in award winning Radnor school district! This home has so many great features including an inviting front porch, a wonderful great room and a back deck for barbecues.
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
1037 REES AVENUE
1037 Reese Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1765 sqft
Spacious Twin on fenced, quarter-acre lot with central air, and a newly updated Kitchen. Bright and clean throughout with lots of sun through many windows. Hardwood Floors throughout, Entry Foyer, Turn Staircase, Built-ins.
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
42 S ROBERTS ROAD
42 South Roberts Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2967 sqft
Beautiful, 15 year-old luxury home in the heart of Bryn Mawr. Private driveway with attached garage. Light-filled entry hall opens to a very large living room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B
820 Glenbrook Ave, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NOW LEASING** | 820-822 Glenbrook Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 |4 immaculate, modern, sun-filled, open concept, units in the heart of Bryn Mawr.
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
947 SARGENT AVENUE
947 Sargent Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1120 sqft
Renovated off campus three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home zoned for student housing and close to Villanova University. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new floor, and many more updates.
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
710 BROOK STREET
710 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1632 sqft
Welcome to 710 Brook Street in Bryn Mawr! A student approved single family home for rent located in Radnor Township.
1 Unit Available
Haverford
6 BUCK LANE
6 Buck Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Great rental in Lower Merion. 3 Bedrooms, 1 full and 1 Half Bath. Flight upstairs from common entryway to enter into the large living room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining room is adjacent to eat in kitchen with laundry facilities.
1 Unit Available
Haverford
523 OLD LANCASTER RD
523 Old Lancaster Road, Bryn Mawr, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Any applications go to: https://dvapply.com/Office/3/SurewayProperty/JctE7fbiDkG-8Q4VQJbzcwIt is $45 per person.NO SHOWINGS TILL MONDAY 6/29/2020 Wonderfully Charming 1920's Farmhouse in Lower Merion Twp.
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
922 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
922 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
531 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 1 bedroom condo in the beautiful Mayflower Square Condominium in Bryn Mawr, going in to a beautiful bright living room with sliding door to patio and courtyard a stunning kitchen with white cabinets granite and newly stainless steel
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
831 W LANCASTER AVE #2ND FL
831 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2nd Fl - Two bedroom apartment OR OFFICE. Front and rear access and rear off-street parking. Central air/ washer and dryer. Off-street parking. Great space. Great location
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
728 W RAILROAD AVENUE
728 West Railroad Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Back on the market with renovated first floor to add a half bathroomA great Bryn Mawr location! This home is student-approved and close to all local universities (Villanova, Bryn Mawr College, Haverford, Rosemont).
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
21 E LANCASTER AVE #2
21 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Amazing Ardmore location. This beautiful and bright three bedroom one full and one half bathroom apartment, is close to everything the Main Line has to offer, including shopping, parks, library, public transportation and great restaurants.
1 Unit Available
Haverford
428 OLD LANCASTER AVENUE
428 Old Lancaster Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great Location between Montgomery & Lancaster Ave. Walking distance to Haverford College, Suburban Square, Septa Train, and so much more. This first floor apartment is move in ready. 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
