Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2331 DICKINSON STREET

2331 Dickinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Video Tour: https://youtu.be/FagCSrmBVDM Available NOW | Leasing Special: $1650 for a 1-year lease and $1625 for 2 a year lease! | Welcome to 2331 Dickinson Street! This updated, sunny, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Point Breeze is ready for its next tenants! Home features hardwood floors throughout, central A/C, and recessed lighting. Enter into the spacious living room leading to open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, gas range & sleek granite countertops with hangover for barstool seating! Behind the kitchen, you'll find the laundry area and entrance~to the private rear yard perfect for entertaining! Half bath rounds out this floor. Upstairs, you will find 3 true bedrooms each complete with closet space and a modern full bath in the hall. The unfinished basement provides ample space for storage. Schedule your showings today! | About The Neighborhood: You'll be close to public transportation, Wharton Square and Chew Playgrounds, and great local spots for drinking and dining like Good Morning Breakfast, 22nd Street Cafe, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Philly Tacos, American Sardine Bar, Mattei Family Pizza, On Point Bistro, Burg's Hideaway Lounge, The Tasty Toast, Point Breakfast, and much more! | Lease Terms: Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 DICKINSON STREET have any available units?
2331 DICKINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 DICKINSON STREET have?
Some of 2331 DICKINSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 DICKINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2331 DICKINSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 DICKINSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 DICKINSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2331 DICKINSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2331 DICKINSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2331 DICKINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 DICKINSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 DICKINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2331 DICKINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2331 DICKINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2331 DICKINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 DICKINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 DICKINSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
