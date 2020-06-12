Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Video Tour: https://youtu.be/FagCSrmBVDM Available NOW | Leasing Special: $1650 for a 1-year lease and $1625 for 2 a year lease! | Welcome to 2331 Dickinson Street! This updated, sunny, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Point Breeze is ready for its next tenants! Home features hardwood floors throughout, central A/C, and recessed lighting. Enter into the spacious living room leading to open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, gas range & sleek granite countertops with hangover for barstool seating! Behind the kitchen, you'll find the laundry area and entrance~to the private rear yard perfect for entertaining! Half bath rounds out this floor. Upstairs, you will find 3 true bedrooms each complete with closet space and a modern full bath in the hall. The unfinished basement provides ample space for storage. Schedule your showings today! | About The Neighborhood: You'll be close to public transportation, Wharton Square and Chew Playgrounds, and great local spots for drinking and dining like Good Morning Breakfast, 22nd Street Cafe, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Philly Tacos, American Sardine Bar, Mattei Family Pizza, On Point Bistro, Burg's Hideaway Lounge, The Tasty Toast, Point Breakfast, and much more! | Lease Terms: Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.