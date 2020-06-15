230-38 N 21ST STREET

Amenities

HUGE 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Fantastic Apartment at THE SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION BUILDING. Amazing historic structure! Enjoy this spacious and gracious residence. All HARDWOOD floors throughout. High ceilings, all open living and dining space, terrific kitchen with GRANITE counter tops and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Central Air. Elevator, doorman building with fitness center and steps from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and so much more! PARKING available for additional fee. Pictures are of model unit.