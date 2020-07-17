All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

2239 EARP STREET

2239 Earp Street · (215) 462-5100
Location

2239 Earp Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
bbq/grill
**Check out the virtual tour!!!***A beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features , central air/heat, beautiful modern flooring throughout, and recessed lighting. The first floor invites you into an open floor plan with full bathroom, then leads you into the kitchen with granite counter tops, a garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, gas range and access to a large patio for some summer grilling! On the second floor, you'll enjoy full bathroom, and three spacious bedrooms. This home is in a fantastic location in Point Breeze, just steps from Wharton Square Playground, The Tasty Toast, Burgs Hideaway Lounge, OCF Coffee House, public transportation and 22nd St with a northbound bike lane that brings you through Graduate Hospital and Rittenhouse in minutes!*Sorry, no pets*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 EARP STREET have any available units?
2239 EARP STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 EARP STREET have?
Some of 2239 EARP STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 EARP STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2239 EARP STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 EARP STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2239 EARP STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2239 EARP STREET offer parking?
No, 2239 EARP STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2239 EARP STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 EARP STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 EARP STREET have a pool?
No, 2239 EARP STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2239 EARP STREET have accessible units?
No, 2239 EARP STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 EARP STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2239 EARP STREET has units with dishwashers.
