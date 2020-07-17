2239 EARP STREET

Amenities

**Check out the virtual tour!!!***A beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features , central air/heat, beautiful modern flooring throughout, and recessed lighting. The first floor invites you into an open floor plan with full bathroom, then leads you into the kitchen with granite counter tops, a garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, gas range and access to a large patio for some summer grilling! On the second floor, you'll enjoy full bathroom, and three spacious bedrooms. This home is in a fantastic location in Point Breeze, just steps from Wharton Square Playground, The Tasty Toast, Burgs Hideaway Lounge, OCF Coffee House, public transportation and 22nd St with a northbound bike lane that brings you through Graduate Hospital and Rittenhouse in minutes!*Sorry, no pets*