Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

2236 S CHADWICK STREET

2236 South Chadwick Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2236 South Chadwick Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in South Philadelphia within walking distance to East and West Passyunk and Point Breeze, and easily accessible to 76, Walt Whitman Bridge or public transportation! Step through the front door into an open first floor with hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, a powder room and kitchen that is complete with all appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas stove/oven, and microwave. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, each with a closet and lots of sunlight! Home also includes central air/heat, patio and washer/dryer.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 S CHADWICK STREET have any available units?
2236 S CHADWICK STREET has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2236 S CHADWICK STREET have?
Some of 2236 S CHADWICK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2236 S CHADWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2236 S CHADWICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 S CHADWICK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2236 S CHADWICK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2236 S CHADWICK STREET offer parking?
No, 2236 S CHADWICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2236 S CHADWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2236 S CHADWICK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 S CHADWICK STREET have a pool?
No, 2236 S CHADWICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2236 S CHADWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2236 S CHADWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 S CHADWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2236 S CHADWICK STREET has units with dishwashers.
