2236 S CHADWICK STREET

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in South Philadelphia within walking distance to East and West Passyunk and Point Breeze, and easily accessible to 76, Walt Whitman Bridge or public transportation! Step through the front door into an open first floor with hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans, a powder room and kitchen that is complete with all appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas stove/oven, and microwave. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, each with a closet and lots of sunlight! Home also includes central air/heat, patio and washer/dryer.*Sorry, no pets