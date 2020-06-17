223 Arch St 23

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking

Mulberry Court - Property Id: 255896



Apartments at Mulberry Court are equipped with Microwave, Cable Ready and Dishwasher and have rental rates ranging from $1,795 to $2,195. This apartment community also offers amenities such as Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking and Controlled Access/Gated on site. Browse through 1 Bedroom Apts or 2 Bedroom Apts with floorplans ranging from 775 Sq.Ft to 1143 Sq.Ft., choose your next home in the Mulberry Court community.



Mulberry Court is located in the heart of Old City, one of Philadelphia's hippest neighborhoods. Boasting a vibrant gallery, restaurant and nightlife scene, this is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Philadelphia.

This building combines classic old city architecture with modern renovations, is professionally managed, featuring exposed brick walls, exposed wood beams, 12 ft ceilings and the building has an elevator! Private secure parking for $200 per month is offered to residents when available. The parking lot is located directly behind the property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255896

Property Id 255896



(RLNE5683824)