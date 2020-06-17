All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

223 Arch St 23

223 Arch Street · No Longer Available
Location

223 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Mulberry Court - Property Id: 255896

Apartments at Mulberry Court are equipped with Microwave, Cable Ready and Dishwasher and have rental rates ranging from $1,795 to $2,195. This apartment community also offers amenities such as Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking and Controlled Access/Gated on site. Browse through 1 Bedroom Apts or 2 Bedroom Apts with floorplans ranging from 775 Sq.Ft to 1143 Sq.Ft., choose your next home in the Mulberry Court community.

Mulberry Court is located in the heart of Old City, one of Philadelphia's hippest neighborhoods. Boasting a vibrant gallery, restaurant and nightlife scene, this is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Philadelphia.
This building combines classic old city architecture with modern renovations, is professionally managed, featuring exposed brick walls, exposed wood beams, 12 ft ceilings and the building has an elevator! Private secure parking for $200 per month is offered to residents when available. The parking lot is located directly behind the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255896
Property Id 255896

(RLNE5683824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Arch St 23 have any available units?
223 Arch St 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Arch St 23 have?
Some of 223 Arch St 23's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Arch St 23 currently offering any rent specials?
223 Arch St 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Arch St 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Arch St 23 is pet friendly.
Does 223 Arch St 23 offer parking?
Yes, 223 Arch St 23 does offer parking.
Does 223 Arch St 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Arch St 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Arch St 23 have a pool?
No, 223 Arch St 23 does not have a pool.
Does 223 Arch St 23 have accessible units?
No, 223 Arch St 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Arch St 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Arch St 23 has units with dishwashers.
