Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET

2222 East Clearfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

2222 East Clearfield Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Richmond

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW: Welcome to 2222 E Clearfield St! This 2 bedroom/1bathroom row features extensive updates including hardwood flooring throughout both floors, modern kitchen and bath, and much more. Enter into the spacious living area with bright windows for natural light. Flow back into the kitchen, which has pretty ceramic flooring, granite counters, oak cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. There is a cute yard/patio area off the kitchen. Upstairs, you'll find the two nicely sized bedrooms and the beautiful bathroom. Schedule your showing today! About The Neighborhood: Walk to Port Richmond~s hottest restaurants such as Gaul & Co. Malt House, Byrnes Tavern, Mercer Cafe, Misnik's Deli, Nemi, Czerw's, Wawa, Hinge Cafe, Tiki Bar, Tacconelli's, & Somerset Splits. Multiple Parks nearby. Convenient access to 95, 676, and 76. Walk to Route 15 Septa Trolley with direct access to University City and easy transfer to Market-Frankford El to Center City. Lease Terms: Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($25/month monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet. Applicants have to have at least 3x the monthly rent in income, and also minimum credit score of 650 and no prior evictions or court filings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET have any available units?
2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET have?
Some of 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET offer parking?
No, 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
