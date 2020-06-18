2222 E CLEARFIELD STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW: Welcome to 2222 E Clearfield St! This 2 bedroom/1bathroom row features extensive updates including hardwood flooring throughout both floors, modern kitchen and bath, and much more. Enter into the spacious living area with bright windows for natural light. Flow back into the kitchen, which has pretty ceramic flooring, granite counters, oak cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. There is a cute yard/patio area off the kitchen. Upstairs, you'll find the two nicely sized bedrooms and the beautiful bathroom. Schedule your showing today! About The Neighborhood: Walk to Port Richmond~s hottest restaurants such as Gaul & Co. Malt House, Byrnes Tavern, Mercer Cafe, Misnik's Deli, Nemi, Czerw's, Wawa, Hinge Cafe, Tiki Bar, Tacconelli's, & Somerset Splits. Multiple Parks nearby. Convenient access to 95, 676, and 76. Walk to Route 15 Septa Trolley with direct access to University City and easy transfer to Market-Frankford El to Center City. Lease Terms: Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($25/month monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet. Applicants have to have at least 3x the monthly rent in income, and also minimum credit score of 650 and no prior evictions or court filings.