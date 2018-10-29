All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2210 Winton Street

2210 Winton Street · (215) 876-4729
Location

2210 Winton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
West Passyunk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Call Deryck at 215-876-4729 for showings. Renovation was just completed in this lovely 2-bed, 1 bath home. Fully Renovated! There's a new kitchen, including granite countertops and new appliances, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Bar seating for three, with barstools included! There's also a new bathroom and refinished hardwood floors throughout. There are two bedrooms, each with good closet space! Washer and Dryer included! Complete with a large private patio! Available immediately! Near transportation, including the 2, 7, 17, 37, 79 and G lines. First month, last month and one month security deposit due prior to move-in. Must have verifiable income. $30 Application Fee per adult. 2-Year Lease. Not accepting Section 8. Tenant pays all utilities, including water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Winton Street have any available units?
2210 Winton Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Winton Street have?
Some of 2210 Winton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Winton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Winton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Winton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2210 Winton Street offer parking?
No, 2210 Winton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Winton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 2210 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 2210 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.
