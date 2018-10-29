2210 Winton Street

Amenities

Call Deryck at 215-876-4729 for showings. Renovation was just completed in this lovely 2-bed, 1 bath home. Fully Renovated! There's a new kitchen, including granite countertops and new appliances, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Bar seating for three, with barstools included! There's also a new bathroom and refinished hardwood floors throughout. There are two bedrooms, each with good closet space! Washer and Dryer included! Complete with a large private patio! Available immediately! Near transportation, including the 2, 7, 17, 37, 79 and G lines. First month, last month and one month security deposit due prior to move-in. Must have verifiable income. $30 Application Fee per adult. 2-Year Lease. Not accepting Section 8. Tenant pays all utilities, including water.