2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*This huge 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on a beautiful tree lined street in Graduate Hospital will not last long! It features stunning original features such as crown molding throughout, a decorative fire place, hardwood floors and beautiful chandeliers in the living room and dining room areas. Other amenities include central air, washer/dryer, small patio and basement for storage. The kitchen includes beautiful, modern cabinetry, granite counter tops and back splash, and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove/oven. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms and the full bathroom. The third floor features the master suite with two double closets in the hall and an en-suite bathroom with a separate built in vanity for your hair, make up or daily aspirations!*Sorry, no pets