All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET

2209 Bainbridge Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Graduate Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2209 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,025

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*This huge 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on a beautiful tree lined street in Graduate Hospital will not last long! It features stunning original features such as crown molding throughout, a decorative fire place, hardwood floors and beautiful chandeliers in the living room and dining room areas. Other amenities include central air, washer/dryer, small patio and basement for storage. The kitchen includes beautiful, modern cabinetry, granite counter tops and back splash, and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove/oven. The second floor has three spacious bedrooms and the full bathroom. The third floor features the master suite with two double closets in the hall and an en-suite bathroom with a separate built in vanity for your hair, make up or daily aspirations!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET have any available units?
2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET has a unit available for $3,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET offer parking?
No, 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2209 BAINBRIDGE STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Regency House
6301 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
The Drake
1512 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity