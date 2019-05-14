All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:39 PM

2206 S BROAD STREET

2206 South Broad Street · (302) 738-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2206 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 3198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Rare, old world charm, large two bathroom apartment with two full baths. Great living space, central air, large, eat-inkitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in the unit. Available June 1st.Landlord pays water. Absolutely no smoking and no pets. Convenient Broad Street location in the heart of South Philly.Close to public transportation and a short walk to the popular East Passyunk restaurant district,shopping and Philly sports complex. This won't last.Virtual tour: https://listingcake.com/v/?id=3e38e5e6d5d5a0dcda9db2785517cb30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 S BROAD STREET have any available units?
2206 S BROAD STREET has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 S BROAD STREET have?
Some of 2206 S BROAD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 S BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2206 S BROAD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 S BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2206 S BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2206 S BROAD STREET offer parking?
No, 2206 S BROAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2206 S BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 S BROAD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 S BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 2206 S BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2206 S BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2206 S BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 S BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 S BROAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
