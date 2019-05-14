2206 S BROAD STREET

Amenities

Rare, old world charm, large two bathroom apartment with two full baths. Great living space, central air, large, eat-inkitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in the unit. Available June 1st.Landlord pays water. Absolutely no smoking and no pets. Convenient Broad Street location in the heart of South Philly.Close to public transportation and a short walk to the popular East Passyunk restaurant district,shopping and Philly sports complex. This won't last.Virtual tour: https://listingcake.com/v/?id=3e38e5e6d5d5a0dcda9db2785517cb30