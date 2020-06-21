All apartments in Philadelphia
216 MARKET STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:36 AM

216 MARKET STREET

216 Market Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

216 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 7280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom available in the heart of Old City, Philadelphia available immediately! This bright and updated apartment boasts plenty of sunlight and plenty of space to call home. In-unit WASHER and DRYER, safe vestibule for secure package delivery, and modern finishes throughout. Old City is a charming & dynamic neighborhood home to many art galleries, restaurants, retails shops & design firms. It has also been a magnet for many innovation and technology companies. Old City is arguably one of the most popular and sought after neighborhoods in Center City and is well known to be the most historical square mile in America. 218 Market Street is located directly across from the Christ Church. This particular location tends to be the epicenter of many First Friday events. The Market-Frankford El (subway) is located at the front door and the office also boasts easy access to taxis, Septa, Patco, Amtrak as well as I-95, 676, the Ben Franklin Bridge, NJ, and the Philadelphia Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 MARKET STREET have any available units?
216 MARKET STREET has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 216 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
216 MARKET STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 216 MARKET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 216 MARKET STREET offer parking?
No, 216 MARKET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 216 MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 MARKET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 MARKET STREET have a pool?
No, 216 MARKET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 216 MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 216 MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 216 MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 MARKET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 MARKET STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 MARKET STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
