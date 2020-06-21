216 MARKET STREET

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom available in the heart of Old City, Philadelphia available immediately! This bright and updated apartment boasts plenty of sunlight and plenty of space to call home. In-unit WASHER and DRYER, safe vestibule for secure package delivery, and modern finishes throughout. Old City is a charming & dynamic neighborhood home to many art galleries, restaurants, retails shops & design firms. It has also been a magnet for many innovation and technology companies. Old City is arguably one of the most popular and sought after neighborhoods in Center City and is well known to be the most historical square mile in America. 218 Market Street is located directly across from the Christ Church. This particular location tends to be the epicenter of many First Friday events. The Market-Frankford El (subway) is located at the front door and the office also boasts easy access to taxis, Septa, Patco, Amtrak as well as I-95, 676, the Ben Franklin Bridge, NJ, and the Philadelphia Airport.