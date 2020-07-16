All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2110 Verona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2110 Verona Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

2110 Verona Drive

2110 Verona Drive · (215) 227-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Packer Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2110 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Packer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2110 Verona Drive · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1705 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rarely Offered Loft style End Unit 3BR/2.5BA the Villas in Packer Park w/ Attached Garage - AMENITIES

- Central AC
- Hardwood Floors
- Ceiling Fans
- Stainless Appliance Package
- Gas Cooking
- Garbage Disposal
- Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
- Walk-in Closets
- End Unit with Windows & Blinds in Every Room/Abundant Natural Light
- Security System
- Ring Doorbell
- Nest Thermostat
- Attached Garage
- Rarely Offered Packer Park Location

Immaculate VILLAS @PACKER PARK 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with attached garage and driveway for 2 car parking. Enter either through the attached garage, or via the front door and up a flight of stairs leading to the expansive, open concept Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Powder Room. This is an end unit with windows in every room of the home, including dramatic 2-story windows spanning the 1st and 2nd levels. There are blinds on all windows, as well as multiple ceiling fans. The entire 1st and 2nd levels have hardwood flooring, with the exceptions of tile in the Bathrooms and Laundry Room, and carpeting on 2 sets of stairs.

The Kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, including a breakfast bar for stools, double undermount sinks, plenty of upper and lower cabinet space and a Stainless Appliance Package including refrigerator, gas oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

Up 1 flight of stairs leads to the spacious Loft area, overlooking the 1st floor, as well as the 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and Laundry Room. This loft is the perfect spot for an office or exercise area.

The roomy, well-lit Master Bedroom, with Juliet balcony, has an en suite Bathroom with double vanity, walk-in shower & tub, with two fully outfitted walk-in closets. The Jack and Jill Bathroom, with tub, is accessible from the hall as well as from the 2nd Bedroom. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, also good sized and well-lit, have ample closets as well. The Laundry Room is conveniently located on this level, with full-sized washer/dryer and more built-in storage.

The home is also outfitted with a Ring Doorbell, Nest Thermostat & Security System.

This location is convenient and in walking distance to all the sports complexes and Chickie and Pete's. The Walt Whitman Bridge, I-95 and I-76 are a few minutes away. You'll be in close proximity to all the trendy restaurants, bars and shopping centers.

Managed by Center City South Real Estate Management. Looking for clean, responsible tenants who will care for this property as their own. All Center City South properties are SMOKE FREE.

Please call or text Dori @ 267-625-2250 with questions or to schedule a Showing.

- Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Water
- $50.00 per person non-refundable Application Fee
- First Month + 2 Security Deposit
- Sorry/NO PETS

RENTALSINPHILLY.COM/SELLINGINPHILLY.COM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Verona Drive have any available units?
2110 Verona Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Verona Drive have?
Some of 2110 Verona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Verona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Verona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Verona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Verona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2110 Verona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Verona Drive offers parking.
Does 2110 Verona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Verona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Verona Drive have a pool?
No, 2110 Verona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Verona Drive have accessible units?
No, 2110 Verona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Verona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Verona Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2110 Verona Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
1222 Arch Street
1222 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Pointe
1415 North 31st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity