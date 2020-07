Amenities

Come see this freshly rehabbed spacious house! Located in Hartranft neighborhood, features Four bedrooms, and Two and a Half bathrooms! The beautiful kitchen comes equipped with a stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, a dishwasher, gas stove, built-in microwave and subway tile back-splash! The house offers central heat and air, washer and dryer, a private back yard, hardwood floors and has LED lights in every room.