All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2106 E YORK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2106 E YORK STREET
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:22 PM

2106 E YORK STREET

2106 East York Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
East Kensington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2106 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This unit is on the first floor, offering a spacious straight-through layout with high ceilings and modern touches throughout. Enter into the main living space, which flows back into the eat-in kitchen. Here, you'll find custom concrete countertops, stainless steel appliances, minimalistic floating shelves, and room for a dining table or island. Rich hardwood flooring stretches the length of the apartment, bookended by two bedrooms, each with their own A/C wall unit, and ample storage space. The rear bedroom has built-in shelving and alley access for easy bike and trashcan storage and transport. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Live in one of Philadelphia's favorite trendy neighborhoods, with easy access to i-95, public transportation, and close proximity to great spots like Franny Lou's Porch, Martha, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Pizza Brain, Konrad Square, Circle Thrift, Philadelphia Brewing Co., the Monkey Club and more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $25/mo flat monthly water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 E YORK STREET have any available units?
2106 E YORK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 E YORK STREET have?
Some of 2106 E YORK STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 E YORK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2106 E YORK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 E YORK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 E YORK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2106 E YORK STREET offer parking?
No, 2106 E YORK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2106 E YORK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 E YORK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 E YORK STREET have a pool?
No, 2106 E YORK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2106 E YORK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2106 E YORK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 E YORK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 E YORK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2106 E YORK STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Juniper East
1329 Lombard Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19004
Society Hill Building
116 S 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity