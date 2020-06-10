2106 E YORK STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This unit is on the first floor, offering a spacious straight-through layout with high ceilings and modern touches throughout. Enter into the main living space, which flows back into the eat-in kitchen. Here, you'll find custom concrete countertops, stainless steel appliances, minimalistic floating shelves, and room for a dining table or island. Rich hardwood flooring stretches the length of the apartment, bookended by two bedrooms, each with their own A/C wall unit, and ample storage space. The rear bedroom has built-in shelving and alley access for easy bike and trashcan storage and transport. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Live in one of Philadelphia's favorite trendy neighborhoods, with easy access to i-95, public transportation, and close proximity to great spots like Franny Lou's Porch, Martha, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Pizza Brain, Konrad Square, Circle Thrift, Philadelphia Brewing Co., the Monkey Club and more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $25/mo flat monthly water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.