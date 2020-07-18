2103 GREEN STREET

Amenities

Bi-level apartment with PRIVATE ROOF DECK and cozy fireplace featured on one of the most beautiful tree-lined blocks in the Art Museum neighborhood, this property abounds with natural light and clean, classic finishes including hardwood floors. First, enter off the street into the common foyer entryway of this condo building. Upon entering this third floor apartment, you'll find a lovely and spacious open floor plan with a nice sized living area, a cozy fireplace, and a place for a proper dining area or office nook. The renovated kitchen features stainless steel and all the necessary amenities to cook a nice meal and entertain family and friends. The bedrooms are nicely sized with great natural light and each with an attached full bath. Great closet space and stunningly renovated master bath. Finally, finish off with a relaxing evening on your exclusive rooftop deck! Permit parking #6 available or private lots close by for fee. Storage space available in shared basement. Washer and dryer in unit. Take a look today!