All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2103 GREEN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2103 GREEN STREET
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:38 PM

2103 GREEN STREET

2103 Green Street · (215) 923-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Spring Garden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2103 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bi-level apartment with PRIVATE ROOF DECK and cozy fireplace featured on one of the most beautiful tree-lined blocks in the Art Museum neighborhood, this property abounds with natural light and clean, classic finishes including hardwood floors. First, enter off the street into the common foyer entryway of this condo building. Upon entering this third floor apartment, you'll find a lovely and spacious open floor plan with a nice sized living area, a cozy fireplace, and a place for a proper dining area or office nook. The renovated kitchen features stainless steel and all the necessary amenities to cook a nice meal and entertain family and friends. The bedrooms are nicely sized with great natural light and each with an attached full bath. Great closet space and stunningly renovated master bath. Finally, finish off with a relaxing evening on your exclusive rooftop deck! Permit parking #6 available or private lots close by for fee. Storage space available in shared basement. Washer and dryer in unit. Take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 GREEN STREET have any available units?
2103 GREEN STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 GREEN STREET have?
Some of 2103 GREEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 GREEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2103 GREEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 GREEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2103 GREEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2103 GREEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2103 GREEN STREET offers parking.
Does 2103 GREEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 GREEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 GREEN STREET have a pool?
No, 2103 GREEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2103 GREEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2103 GREEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 GREEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 GREEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2103 GREEN STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Waterfront Apartments
30 South Front Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Stable Lofts
631 North Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity