2101 MARKET STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage

CONTROLLED SAFE ACCESS 24/7!.PARKING AND STORAGE INCLUDED! A spacious and luxurious condominium with amazing North and West facing views. This 1-bedroom, 1-bath residence features modern and luxurious finishes including granite countertops, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings with floor to ceiling windows. The price includes a reserved parking space in the attached covered garage, and a storage locker. The building features a 24HR Concierge, fitness center, a heated 60FT lap pool, renovated sundeck/community room and much, much more! The building is situated conveniently next door to Trader Joes and Wine & Spirits - and is just walking distance from Philadelphia's top-rated restaurants. Spend the day shopping in Rittenhouse, or enjoying the sights at Boathouse Row, you can't beat the location and attractions located right near the Murano! Don't miss out on this unit!