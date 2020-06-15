All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:47 AM

2101 MARKET STREET

2101 Market Street · (609) 221-7123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2101 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3405 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft



Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
CONTROLLED SAFE ACCESS 24/7!.PARKING AND STORAGE INCLUDED! A spacious and luxurious condominium with amazing North and West facing views. This 1-bedroom, 1-bath residence features modern and luxurious finishes including granite countertops, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings with floor to ceiling windows. The price includes a reserved parking space in the attached covered garage, and a storage locker. The building features a 24HR Concierge, fitness center, a heated 60FT lap pool, renovated sundeck/community room and much, much more! The building is situated conveniently next door to Trader Joes and Wine & Spirits - and is just walking distance from Philadelphia's top-rated restaurants. Spend the day shopping in Rittenhouse, or enjoying the sights at Boathouse Row, you can't beat the location and attractions located right near the Murano! Don't miss out on this unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 MARKET STREET have any available units?
2101 MARKET STREET has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 MARKET STREET have?
Some of 2101 MARKET STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2101 MARKET STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2101 MARKET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2101 MARKET STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2101 MARKET STREET does offer parking.
Does 2101 MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 MARKET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 MARKET STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2101 MARKET STREET has a pool.
Does 2101 MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 2101 MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 MARKET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
