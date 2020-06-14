All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:33 AM

210-20 S 25TH STREET

210-20 South 25th Street · (215) 794-1312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210-20 South 25th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
garage
valet service
Welcome to the brand-new One Riverside Condominium, a world-class building situated on one of Philadelphia's most spectacular waterfront locations. This 9th-floor, 2-bedroom (large master suite and second bedroom that may be used as bedroom, den, or office), 2-bath unit showcases an open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood floors. Walk in and view the spacious living room that has an abundance of natural light flowing in and stunning views through the floor-to-ceiling windows that align the entire unit. The kitchen features Delicatus granite counters with premium Miele appliances and custom white cabinetry. Down the hall is the master suite, equipped with two closets and a master bathroom with beautiful marble floors, an oversized glass shower, and a jetted tub. Off the living room sits the second bedroom and can be used as office/den, if desired. A washer and dryer unit, as well as another full bathroom, complete this luxurious unit. The abundance of lavish amenities will make you never want to leave One Riverside: state-of-the-art fitness center, fully-equipped business center, club room with fireplace and catering kitchen, lush private garden, hospitality suite for guests at $195 per night, commercial-grade laundry for oversize items, valet garage parking - included - 24-hour concierge service, cold storage for grocery delivery, and a terrace with an outdoor kitchen and stunning city views. Just a 10-minute walk to 30th Street Train Station, the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Rittenhouse Square, Boathouse Row, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210-20 S 25TH STREET have any available units?
210-20 S 25TH STREET has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 210-20 S 25TH STREET have?
Some of 210-20 S 25TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210-20 S 25TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
210-20 S 25TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210-20 S 25TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 210-20 S 25TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 210-20 S 25TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 210-20 S 25TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 210-20 S 25TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210-20 S 25TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210-20 S 25TH STREET have a pool?
No, 210-20 S 25TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 210-20 S 25TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 210-20 S 25TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 210-20 S 25TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210-20 S 25TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
