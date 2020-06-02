All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2049 E HAGERT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2049 E HAGERT STREET
Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:39 PM

2049 E HAGERT STREET

2049 East Hagert Street · (551) 404-5204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
East Kensington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2049 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
coffee bar
playground
basketball court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
playground
Newly renovated, unique, and furnished Fishtown home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. This 3-story building is steps away from bars, like the Philadelphia Brewing Company, restaurants, a renovated playground with basketball courts, the El (Market-Frankford subway line), and coffee shops galore. Perfect for your family, or any group, really. Walk up the enclosed stairs to the second-floor entrance and use the unique door code to gain access- no need to worry about keys at all amongst your members. In the hall to your right, you'll find a full bath featuring a deep tub great for a relaxing soak, or playful bubble bath. Down the hall, you'll find the main living space. Bright, spacious, and right next to the kitchen, which has all you need to prepare all your favorite meals. This is the perfect space to entertain, wind down, and enjoy a fresh cup of coffee made with beans from our favorite nearby roasters. Further down the hall, you'll find two bedrooms, each with a queen-sized bed. Upstairs to the right is a full bath with a beautiful standing shower, the master suite, and a washer/dryer unit. The master suite holds a large closet, another full bath, a king-sized bed, and a cozy lounging area complete with a TV. To the left of the stairs, you'll find two more bright bedrooms. The bedroom on the right is a fresh, sunlit room with a queen-sized bed. The bedroom on the left is a fun space with a cozy sitting area, half bath, and a loft-style queen-sized bed.Considering location, spaciousness, furnishing, and lifestyle, this place is pretty much perfect. Don't expect it to be on the market for very long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 E HAGERT STREET have any available units?
2049 E HAGERT STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 E HAGERT STREET have?
Some of 2049 E HAGERT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 E HAGERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2049 E HAGERT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 E HAGERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2049 E HAGERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2049 E HAGERT STREET offer parking?
No, 2049 E HAGERT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2049 E HAGERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2049 E HAGERT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 E HAGERT STREET have a pool?
No, 2049 E HAGERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2049 E HAGERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2049 E HAGERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 E HAGERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2049 E HAGERT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2049 E HAGERT STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1500 Locust
1500 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Melrose Park Manor
210 W Cheltenham Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19126
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Vida Apartments
235 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road
Philadelphia, PA 19115
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity