2049 E HAGERT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated coffee bar playground basketball court furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar playground

Newly renovated, unique, and furnished Fishtown home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. This 3-story building is steps away from bars, like the Philadelphia Brewing Company, restaurants, a renovated playground with basketball courts, the El (Market-Frankford subway line), and coffee shops galore. Perfect for your family, or any group, really. Walk up the enclosed stairs to the second-floor entrance and use the unique door code to gain access- no need to worry about keys at all amongst your members. In the hall to your right, you'll find a full bath featuring a deep tub great for a relaxing soak, or playful bubble bath. Down the hall, you'll find the main living space. Bright, spacious, and right next to the kitchen, which has all you need to prepare all your favorite meals. This is the perfect space to entertain, wind down, and enjoy a fresh cup of coffee made with beans from our favorite nearby roasters. Further down the hall, you'll find two bedrooms, each with a queen-sized bed. Upstairs to the right is a full bath with a beautiful standing shower, the master suite, and a washer/dryer unit. The master suite holds a large closet, another full bath, a king-sized bed, and a cozy lounging area complete with a TV. To the left of the stairs, you'll find two more bright bedrooms. The bedroom on the right is a fresh, sunlit room with a queen-sized bed. The bedroom on the left is a fun space with a cozy sitting area, half bath, and a loft-style queen-sized bed.Considering location, spaciousness, furnishing, and lifestyle, this place is pretty much perfect. Don't expect it to be on the market for very long!