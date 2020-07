Amenities

Available mid July. Great block just south of Point Breeze sits this 3 bed 1.5 home. Newley renovated property on a great block .First floor features an open living room w/ grey laminate wood flooring with exposed brick, power room and coat closet. Brand new kitchen with leather-finished granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Great private backyard space with wood fence. Upstairs features three good sized bedrooms and three piece updated bath. Basement has plenty of storage including brand new washer and dryer. The house is located one block away from the 79 Septa bus route. First, last and security due at lease signing. Tenant responsible for all utilities.