Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2012 KIMBALL STREET

2012 Kimball Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2012 Kimball Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1501 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:Located on a quiet side street in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Southwest Center City, 2012 Kimball Street is a 3-story single family rowhome that has great modern features throughout, a private back patio + a fully finished basement for an additional level of living. First floor is open floor plan living room, dining area and kitchen with raised breakfast bar, large frosted glass pantry closets and double glass sliding doors leading to the patio. The kitchen comes equipped with gas range stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, french door refrigerator, and deep stainless sink with garbage disposal. Cherry cabinets, black granite countertops, pendant lights above the bar and iridescent mosaic tiled backsplash complete the modern look. Fully fenced in, concrete back patio offers a great outdoor space for BBQ, patio furniture & garden planters. Downstairs, the fully finished basement can be a second living room / den, office space or workout area. The floors are tiled, there is a laundry closet with full sized washer & dryer and a half bathroom with glass vessel sink for additional convenience. The 2nd floor of the home has two bedrooms on either end, with a linen closet and the first full bathroom off of the main hall. This bathroom has bathtub with shower head and beautiful tiling detail. The 3rd floor consists entirely of the master suite with huge walk-in closet, juliet balcony, en-suite bath with both a tiled shower stall with glass enclosure PLUS a jetted bathtub, double his and hers sinks with granite vanity. Forced hot air heat - gas, central air conditioning.About The Neighborhood:You'll be close to public transportation, Wharton Square and Chew Playgrounds, and great local spots for drinking and dining like Good Morning Breakfast, 22nd Street Cafe, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Philly Tacos, American Sardine Bar, Mattei Family Pizza, On Point Bistro, Burg's Hideaway Lounge, The Tasty Toast, Point Breakfast, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 KIMBALL STREET have any available units?
2012 KIMBALL STREET has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 KIMBALL STREET have?
Some of 2012 KIMBALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 KIMBALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2012 KIMBALL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 KIMBALL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 KIMBALL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2012 KIMBALL STREET offer parking?
No, 2012 KIMBALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2012 KIMBALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 KIMBALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 KIMBALL STREET have a pool?
No, 2012 KIMBALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2012 KIMBALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2012 KIMBALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 KIMBALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 KIMBALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
