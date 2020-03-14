Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground bbq/grill internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:Located on a quiet side street in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Southwest Center City, 2012 Kimball Street is a 3-story single family rowhome that has great modern features throughout, a private back patio + a fully finished basement for an additional level of living. First floor is open floor plan living room, dining area and kitchen with raised breakfast bar, large frosted glass pantry closets and double glass sliding doors leading to the patio. The kitchen comes equipped with gas range stove, overhead microwave, dishwasher, french door refrigerator, and deep stainless sink with garbage disposal. Cherry cabinets, black granite countertops, pendant lights above the bar and iridescent mosaic tiled backsplash complete the modern look. Fully fenced in, concrete back patio offers a great outdoor space for BBQ, patio furniture & garden planters. Downstairs, the fully finished basement can be a second living room / den, office space or workout area. The floors are tiled, there is a laundry closet with full sized washer & dryer and a half bathroom with glass vessel sink for additional convenience. The 2nd floor of the home has two bedrooms on either end, with a linen closet and the first full bathroom off of the main hall. This bathroom has bathtub with shower head and beautiful tiling detail. The 3rd floor consists entirely of the master suite with huge walk-in closet, juliet balcony, en-suite bath with both a tiled shower stall with glass enclosure PLUS a jetted bathtub, double his and hers sinks with granite vanity. Forced hot air heat - gas, central air conditioning.About The Neighborhood:You'll be close to public transportation, Wharton Square and Chew Playgrounds, and great local spots for drinking and dining like Good Morning Breakfast, 22nd Street Cafe, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Philly Tacos, American Sardine Bar, Mattei Family Pizza, On Point Bistro, Burg's Hideaway Lounge, The Tasty Toast, Point Breakfast, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.