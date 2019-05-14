Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

To schedule a showing, submit an application or for our leasing criteria, please visit www.KHPPM.com/leasing.



This comfortable 2 bedroom home is located in the Feltonville part of Philadelphia. 190 W Thelma St Philadelphia, PA-19140 has 966 sqft which offers natural light and inviting living space. This gem is centrally located in a great community near shopping, public transportation, parks and schools. 190 W Thelma St will not be on the market for long!



This renovated home features both a crisp, clean bathroom and a modernized kitchen. Some of the amenities include hardwood floors, oak cabinets, granite counter tops with updated kitchen appliances. This residence also has laundry on the premises.



This property has a friendly and reliable management team in place to respond promptly to our residents.



Resident pays for water, gas and electric where applicable. This is a pet friendly home for approved animals only. We require a non-refundable administrative fee of $200 for the first pet, and $100 for an additional pet, PLUS a non-refundable monthly rent of $10 per pet and $300K in Renters Insurance for animals over 25lbs. No animals over 25lbs are permitted in multifamily units. In order to qualify, resident must gross a monthly income of three times the monthly rent. TO MOVE IN, Resident must pay first & last month's rent, as well as a security deposit, all in certified funds.