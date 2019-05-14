All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 190 W Thelma St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
190 W Thelma St
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:13 AM

190 W Thelma St

190 West Thelma Street · (833) 267-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

190 West Thelma Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Feltonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a showing, submit an application or for our leasing criteria, please visit www.KHPPM.com/leasing.

This comfortable 2 bedroom home is located in the Feltonville part of Philadelphia. 190 W Thelma St Philadelphia, PA-19140 has 966 sqft which offers natural light and inviting living space. This gem is centrally located in a great community near shopping, public transportation, parks and schools. 190 W Thelma St will not be on the market for long!

This renovated home features both a crisp, clean bathroom and a modernized kitchen. Some of the amenities include hardwood floors, oak cabinets, granite counter tops with updated kitchen appliances. This residence also has laundry on the premises.

This property has a friendly and reliable management team in place to respond promptly to our residents.

Resident pays for water, gas and electric where applicable. This is a pet friendly home for approved animals only. We require a non-refundable administrative fee of $200 for the first pet, and $100 for an additional pet, PLUS a non-refundable monthly rent of $10 per pet and $300K in Renters Insurance for animals over 25lbs. No animals over 25lbs are permitted in multifamily units. In order to qualify, resident must gross a monthly income of three times the monthly rent. TO MOVE IN, Resident must pay first & last month's rent, as well as a security deposit, all in certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 W Thelma St have any available units?
190 W Thelma St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 W Thelma St have?
Some of 190 W Thelma St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 W Thelma St currently offering any rent specials?
190 W Thelma St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 W Thelma St pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 W Thelma St is pet friendly.
Does 190 W Thelma St offer parking?
No, 190 W Thelma St does not offer parking.
Does 190 W Thelma St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 W Thelma St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 W Thelma St have a pool?
No, 190 W Thelma St does not have a pool.
Does 190 W Thelma St have accessible units?
No, 190 W Thelma St does not have accessible units.
Does 190 W Thelma St have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 W Thelma St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 190 W Thelma St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity