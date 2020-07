Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home for rent in the Point Breeze neighborhood. The home includes an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, first floor powder room, finished basement with washer and dryer, and a back yard. Pets allowed with landlord's approval and additional pet deposit. Minimum lease of 12 months, 24 months preferred. Tenant pays all utilities. First and last month's rent plus security deposit due prior to move in.