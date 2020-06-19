1835 Johnston Street

Amenities
Available 07/05/20 South Philly 2 Bedroom for July - Property Id: 263719
5% off to all health care and front line employees.
Charming 2 bedroom apartment home available at the Oregon Court apartment building, situated at the prime location of 19th & Oregon in South Philadelphia.
The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room and bedroom, a kitchen with a small dining area, ample closet space, and air conditioning.
Owned and managed by AMC Delancey Property Management. Building features include:
On-site, coin-operated laundry room on the ground floor
24/7 exterior video surveillance
24/7 on-call emergency maintenance
Front-entry intercom
At the prime location of 19th and Oregon, you're just across the street from Acme and CVS. Catch the #17 bus on the corner for your quick commute to Center City. Easy access to major roadways, such as I-76. FREE off-street parking available to tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263719
No Dogs Allowed
