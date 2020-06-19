All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1835 Johnston Street

1835 Johnston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Marconi Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 07/05/20 South Philly 2 Bedroom for July - Property Id: 263719

5% off to all health care and front line employees.
Charming 2 bedroom apartment home available at the Oregon Court apartment building, situated at the prime location of 19th & Oregon in South Philadelphia.

The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room and bedroom, a kitchen with a small dining area, ample closet space, and air conditioning.

Owned and managed by AMC Delancey Property Management. Building features include:

On-site, coin-operated laundry room on the ground floor
24/7 exterior video surveillance
24/7 on-call emergency maintenance
Front-entry intercom
At the prime location of 19th and Oregon, you're just across the street from Acme and CVS. Catch the #17 bus on the corner for your quick commute to Center City. Easy access to major roadways, such as I-76. FREE off-street parking available to tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263719
Property Id 263719

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5711108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

