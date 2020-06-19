1835 Johnston Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Available 07/05/20 South Philly 2 Bedroom for July - Property Id: 263719



5% off to all health care and front line employees.

Charming 2 bedroom apartment home available at the Oregon Court apartment building, situated at the prime location of 19th & Oregon in South Philadelphia.



The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room and bedroom, a kitchen with a small dining area, ample closet space, and air conditioning.



Owned and managed by AMC Delancey Property Management. Building features include:



On-site, coin-operated laundry room on the ground floor

24/7 exterior video surveillance

24/7 on-call emergency maintenance

Front-entry intercom

At the prime location of 19th and Oregon, you're just across the street from Acme and CVS. Catch the #17 bus on the corner for your quick commute to Center City. Easy access to major roadways, such as I-76. FREE off-street parking available to tenants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263719

No Dogs Allowed



