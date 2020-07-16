All apartments in Philadelphia
1813 N HOWARD STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1813 N HOWARD STREET

1813 North Howard Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1813 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
West Kensington

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW | Leasing Special: $500 move-in creditThis awesome modern industrial unit is inside a repurposed warehouse in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia, and boasts a long list of features that you're sure to love: central A/C, high ceilings, exposed brick and beams, in-unit laundry, and a spacious floor plan ready to be transformed into your dream apartment. Hardwood floors elevate the space, along with modern updates like stainless steel kitchen appliances, nice shaker cabinets, and contemporary lighting fixtures. Large windows flood the apartment with natural light for a bright and airy feel. This unit offers a wide open layout with the living room, kitchen, dining space, and the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom on the entry level. There is one bedroom and a nicely sized bathroom. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll be right around the corner from the Berks Station for the MFL, and walking distance to tons of fantastic local spots for eating, entertainment, and shopping like Tandoor India, Evil Genius Beer Company, Honeygrow, Federal Distilling and much more in this trendy neighborhood.Schedule your showing today!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $45/month flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 N HOWARD STREET have any available units?
1813 N HOWARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 N HOWARD STREET have?
Some of 1813 N HOWARD STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 N HOWARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1813 N HOWARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 N HOWARD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 N HOWARD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1813 N HOWARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1813 N HOWARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1813 N HOWARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 N HOWARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 N HOWARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1813 N HOWARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1813 N HOWARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1813 N HOWARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 N HOWARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 N HOWARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
