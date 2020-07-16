1813 N HOWARD STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and virtual tours for this listing.Available NOW | Leasing Special: $500 move-in creditThis awesome modern industrial unit is inside a repurposed warehouse in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia, and boasts a long list of features that you're sure to love: central A/C, high ceilings, exposed brick and beams, in-unit laundry, and a spacious floor plan ready to be transformed into your dream apartment. Hardwood floors elevate the space, along with modern updates like stainless steel kitchen appliances, nice shaker cabinets, and contemporary lighting fixtures. Large windows flood the apartment with natural light for a bright and airy feel. This unit offers a wide open layout with the living room, kitchen, dining space, and the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom on the entry level. There is one bedroom and a nicely sized bathroom. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll be right around the corner from the Berks Station for the MFL, and walking distance to tons of fantastic local spots for eating, entertainment, and shopping like Tandoor India, Evil Genius Beer Company, Honeygrow, Federal Distilling and much more in this trendy neighborhood.Schedule your showing today!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (generally a fee of $500/dog and $250/cat or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $45/month flat water fee, gas, electricity, cable/internet.